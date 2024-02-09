Friday, February 09, 2024
Turkish flour producers hit record export figure in 2023

Agencies
February 09, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISTANBUL   -  Türkiye’s flour exports last year reached a his­toric high of 3.66 million tons, the head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia said on Thursday. Türkiye has been the leading country in flour exports world­wide since 2015, said Eren Gunhan Ulusoy in a press release. The country is also expected to export over 3.5 million tons of flour in 2024, he noted. Despite the recent shipping problems in the Red Sea, the Turkish flour sector boosted its exports 22% to 344,000 tons, he stressed. Türki­ye’s earnings from flour exports last year totaled $1.5 billion, he added. He said Türkiye saw drops in grain production in the last three years due to weather conditions. There was a decrease of up to 60% in this period last year, but this season is better, he said. Türkiye reached 22 million tons in wheat production in 2023, and the sector ex­pects production of 24-25 million tons this year.

