GWADAR - Two Levies personnel were injured in a roadside blast here on Thursday. According to details, the explosive planted by roadside in Puleri area of Gwa­dar went off with big bang when vehicle of Assis­tant Commissioner Naveed Alam was passing by the scene. Two Levies personnel were injured in the blast who were shifted to hospital for treatment. The security personnel cordoned off the area after explosion and conducted search operation.