UN Chief urges Pakistani politicians to maintain ‘calm’ as votes are being counted

Agencies
February 09, 2024
UNITED NATIONS  -  UN Chief urges Pakistani politicians to main­tain ‘calm’ as votes are being counted. UN Sec­retary-General Antonio Thursday urged Paki­stani political leaders and society segments to maintain a “calm atmosphere” as the results of the elections are being tabulated. “I continue to follow the situation in Pakistan closely, includ­ing the general elections that took place today,” the UN chief said in a statement e-mailed to APP.

“I am also concerned about reports of incidents of violence and casualties, and the suspension of mobile communications services,” he said. “As Pakistan awaits the results of the elections, I en­courage all political leaders and society segments to maintain a calm atmosphere, as well as refrain from the use of violence and any actions that could increase tensions. “It is important that all candi­dates and supporters to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected in the in­terest of the Pakistani people and resolve any dis­putes that might arise through established legal procedures.”

