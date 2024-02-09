Friday, February 09, 2024
UN panel demands Russia halt ‘forcible transfer’ of Ukrainian children

UN panel demands Russia halt ‘forcible transfer’ of Ukrainian children
Agencies
February 09, 2024
GENEVA  -  Russia must end the forcible trans­fer of children from Ukraine and provide information about those already taken and ensure they are returned home, a UN committee said Thursday.

Ukraine says that 20,000 children have been forced to Russia since the war erupted in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the action “a genocide”. Rus­sia denies the accusations.

The United Nations Commit­tee on the Rights of the Child, a panel of 18 independent experts, pressed Russia on the deportation allegations during a regular re­view of its record last month. 

In their conclusions, published Thursday, the experts urged Russia to “put an end to the forcible trans­fer or deportation of children from occupied Ukrainian territory”.

Russia has said that “placements for evacuated children are ar­ranged, first and foremost, at their request and with their consent”.

But committee vice chair Bragi Gudbrandsson told reporters the experts had concluded there was “evidence of forced transfer of chil­dren from Ukraine to Russia”.

“We cannot identify the number of these children but we know that they are many,” he said.

The experts demanded that Mos­cow “provide information about the precise number of children tak­en from Ukraine and about where­abouts of each child”.

This is needed so “parents or le­gal representatives can track them, including through identification of such children and registration of their parentage, and ensure that children are returned to their fam­ilies and communities as soon as possible”.

Agencies

