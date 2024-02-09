Voters defy snowto cast ballots in upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD - De­spite heavy snowfall and severe cold gripping the hilly areas of Hazara divi­sion the general elections proceed smoothly in all polling stations opera­tional on Thursday. Tourist destinations like Kaghan, Shugran, Paras, Mahandri, Bhunjga, Jreed, Thandiani, Nathiagali, Changla Gali, and Donga Gali, Alai, and others were snow hit and weather conditions were severe, yet both women and men are exercising their voting rights at these sta­tions. Residents of the area, though facing challenges posed by heavy snowfall and long walking distances, are committed in fulfilling their national duty by par­ticipating in the electoral process. Despite the diffi­culty, voters are determined to have their voices heard. Security measures are firm­ly in place at the polling sta­tions, ensuring the safety and integrity of the voting process. Despite the isola­tion and heavy snowfall, roads leading to the polling stations remain clear, facili­tating the turnout of voters from snow-covered areas in the hilly regions.