Friday, February 09, 2024
Women voters prohibited to cast vote in Swabi, Talagang areas

Women voters prohibited to cast vote in Swabi, Talagang areas
12:03 AM | February 09, 2024
National

Women voters at a village of NA-20 in Swabi district have been banned to cast vote.

The locals have prohibited women to exercise their right to vote in Adeena village of Swabi district.

According to reports, the election staff has been present at the polling station, while women voters are not being sighted.

 
It is said that around 6,000 women in Adeena village have not been allowed to use their right to vote in the election.

Moreover, in NA-59 in Punjab, women voters were found absent at polling stations in conservative Talagang district of Potohar region.

According to reports, not a single voter from 3,101 women voters cast vote at four polling stations of the district.

National

