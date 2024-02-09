Friday, February 09, 2024
Wu and Lombard share lead after first round in Qatar

Wu and Lombard share lead after first round in Qatar
Agencies
February 09, 2024
DOHA   -  China’s Ashun Wu and South African Zander Lom­bard carded five-under-par 67s to share the one-shot lead after the first round of the Qatar Masters on Thursday at the Doha Golf Club. 

Lombard, who finished second last week in Bah­rain, began with three birdies on the front nine, and holed another two from the final three holes. “I drove it nicely and I hit a lot of greens which makes it pretty easy in this breeze, I didn’t have to up and down much,” Lombard said. 

The 38-year-old Wu hit three birdies going out and another two after the turn to take the early lead alongside Lombard, with Niklas Norgaard, Jaco Prinsloo, Haydn Barron and Clement Sordet all one shot back. “It was a great day today,” Wu said. “A lot of greens, a lot of quality shots on the tees, on the fairways and good putts too. Five birdies and bogey-free today is a really good start.” Dylan Frittelli, who won in Bah­rain ahead of compatriot Lombard, is five shots off the lead following a level par round which includ­ed four bogeys.

