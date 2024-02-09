Friday, February 09, 2024
Zardari, Bilawal reach Lahore for ‘post-election meetings’
Web Desk
9:19 PM | February 09, 2024
In the aftermath of the general elections in 2024, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto reached Lahore for a ‘crucial post-election meeting’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PPP leaders are expected to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif during their visit to Lahore for an emergency meeting with party leaders to consult on challenging the election results in NA-127.

The PPP leadership is also expected to adopt a stance on their reservations regarding election results in the Punjab region.

Furthermore, there is a potential chance of a post-election meeting between the leadership of PPP and PML-N in Punjab.

