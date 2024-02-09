Zelensky fires Ukraine’s military chief in major shakeup nearly two years into war

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the dismissal of Ukraine’s top commander, General Valerii Zalu­zhnyi, in the biggest military shakeup since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion almost two years ago.

The president’s move follows tensions between Zelensky and his hugely popular military chief af­ter the failure of Ukraine’s much-vaunted counteroffensive, and with Ukraine facing a renewed Russian onslaught, manpower and ammuni­tion shortages, and US aid stalled in Congress. In a Telegram post sent shortly before the formal announce­ment, Zelensky said he held a meeting with Zaluzhnyi, and “discussed what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need.” “The time for such a renewal is now,” Zelensky wrote.

Zaluzhnyi’s replacement will be Oleksandr Syrskyi, who since 2019 has served as the Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces. Zaluzhnyi wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday that “the tasks of 2022 are different from those of 2024.

“Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to the new reali­ties as well. [We] have just met with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It was an important and serious conversation. It was decided that we need to change our approaches and strategy.”

Rumors of Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal began to swirl around Kyiv last week after he was called to a meet­ing at the president’s office and told he was being fired, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Zelensky’s office initially denied the rumors, but the move was con­firmed on Thursday.

Zaluzhnyi – who had been ap­pointed army chief by Zelensky in July 2021 – was offered a new position by the president, which he turned down, according to one of the sources. It remains unclear whether Zaluzhnyi has decided to remain involved with the military in some capacity.