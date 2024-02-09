ZS Polo qualify for main final of Noon Polo Cup

LAHORE - ZS Polo beat Total Nutri­tion by 6-5 to qualify for the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2024 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

The first match of the day saw ZS Polo playing outstanding polo against Total Nutrition and out­pacing them by a slim margin of 6-5. From the winning team, Bilal Hayat Noon scored four goals and Aleem Yar Tiwana converted two goals. From Total Nutrition, Bilal Haye scored three goals and Usman Haye banged in a brace.

The victory helped the team ZS Polo to book berth in the main final of the tournament.

The second match of the saw Guard Group outpac­ing Platinum Homes by 4½-2. From team Guard Group, which had a half goal handicap advan­tage, Taimur Mawaz Khan thrashed in three tremen­dous goals while while Agha Murtaza Ali Khan scored one goal.

From the losing side, Babar Monnoo and Mus­tafa Aziz scored one goal each. Two more matches will be played today (Fri­day) that will decided the finalist and subsidiary fi­nalist of the tournament.