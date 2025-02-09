15 suspects arrested: CTD

LAHORE - Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least 15 terror suspects including one belonging to Fitna-al Khawarij during operations in different cities of Punjab. The CTD spokesperson said that CTD had arrested the suspects during 143 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab. The operations were carried out in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Mianwali, Chiniot and Attock. The spokesperson also claimed said that a dangerous terrorist of Fitna-ul-Khawarij was arrested from Lahore. Explosives, an IED bomb, 6 detonators, 18 feet of safety fuse wire, inflammatory pamphlets and cash were recovered from the suspects.