Sunday, February 09, 2025
15 suspects arrested: CTD

Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least 15 terror suspects including one belonging to Fitna-al  Khawarij during operations in different cities of  Punjab. The CTD spokesperson said that CTD had arrested the suspects during 143 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab. The operations were carried out in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Mianwali, Chiniot and Attock. The spokesperson also claimed said that a dangerous terrorist of Fitna-ul-Khawarij was arrested from Lahore. Explosives, an IED bomb, 6 detonators, 18 feet of safety fuse wire, inflammatory pamphlets and cash were recovered from the suspects.

Staff Reporter

