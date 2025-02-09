Sunday, February 09, 2025
24 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling

Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Dolphin Squad’s operations against kite flying, one-wheeling, and firing continued. According to the Dolphin spokesperson, a total of 24 suspects were arrested from different areas of the  provincial capital.  One-wheelers were arrested from Defence, Mall Road, Jail Road, Band Road, Ferozepur Road, and other areas. Similarly, 5 suspects involved in kite flying and firing were arrested and kites, pistols, bullets, and magazines were recovered.

According to SP Dolphin Shahmir, indiscriminate operations against kite flying, one-wheeling, and firing will continue.

