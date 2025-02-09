6th Sufi Mela begins at Sindh Museum

HYDERABAD - The 6th Sindh Sufi Mela was started at Sindh Museum Hyderabad here Saturday. Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah inaugurated two-days festival. Secretary Auqaf Department Munawer Ali Mahesar and Organizer Rauf Chandio were also present on the occasion. On the first day of the event, various sessions including Shah ji Waai, Qalandari Dhamal, STEAM Exhibition, Book fair, Pictorial exhibition, session on Science and sufism, Raqs-e-Darweshan, Theatre, Sufi Raag and Qawali were featured.