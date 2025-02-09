Agriculture department to develop transformation plan for Potohar

Rawalpindi - Under directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a transformation plan is being developed for the agricultural development of the Potohar region.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here on Saturday while chairing a special meeting at the commissioner office. The meeting reviewed the current situation of wheat and other crops in light of the prevailing weather conditions.

The other participants of the meeting included Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Muhammad Amir Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi Nabeel Sindhu, and other officials. Deputy Commissioners from Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Murree — Rao Atif Raza, Qurat-ul-Ain Malik, Meesam Abbas, and Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi — joined the meeting via video link. On the occasion, the secretary agriculture stated that public representatives and other stakeholders would be taken on board to prepare the transformation plan. He further added that the total cultivable land in Rawalpindi Division exceeds 2.5 million acres, with wheat cultivated on over 1.5 million acres this year. Other than a partial area, the wheat crop’s condition in Rawalpindi Division is satisfactory. The secretary directed the concerned officers to guide farmers in protecting the wheat crop from the adverse effects of prolonged dry weather in the region. The Water Management Wing of Agriculture Department, Punjab was instructed to prepare an emergency plan to combat drought in the barani (rain-fed) areas. Additionally, all relevant field formations of the Agriculture Department Punjab must play an active role in guiding farmers.

He further emphasized the immediate arrangement of irrigation for wheat using small dams, mini-dams, and ponds in the barani areas. The performance of installed drip irrigation systems for orchard irrigation must also be reviewed. The secretary assured that divisional and district administrations will provide full support during the campaign.