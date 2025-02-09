Ahmad Baig stays on course for Rashid D Habib Golf title

LAHORE - Defending champion Ahmad Baig continues his dominant run at the Bank AL Habib 14th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament, maintaining his lead after the third round at the Karachi Golf Club.

With the tournament set for an intense final showdown, Baig remains the frontrunner for the prestigious title.The four-day event, which commenced on February 6, features a challenging 72-hole format for professional golfers. After three rounds, Ahmad Baig (RPG) leads the professional category with a 9-under-par total of 207, closely followed by Muhammad Zubair (KGC) at 208 (-8). Matloob Ahmed (LGG) and Muhammad Munir (RWP) remain in contention, tied at 210 (-6).

Meanwhile, the senior and junior professional categories saw an exciting start on Friday. In the junior division, Rehan Babar (LGG) delivered a solid performance, carding 75, while Muhammad Sahil (PGC) and Shahbaz Ali (LGG) followed closely with 77 each. These emerging stars signal a promising future for Pakistani golf.

Among the senior professionals, Muhammad Tariq (ICGC) leads with an impressive 68, with Aurangzeb Khan (KGC) just behind at 69. The battle for supremacy remains fierce as the tournament nears its conclusion.The Rashid D Habib Memorial Tournament, a premier event in Pakistan’s golfing calendar, has attracted top professionals from across the country.

With the final round set for February 9, anticipation is at its peak as the nation’s finest golfers prepare to battle for the coveted title. The leader flight will tee off at 08:40 AM from the Red Course, setting the stage for an electrifying finale.