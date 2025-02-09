All-round Kiwis outclass Pakistan in Tri-Nation Series opener

Lahore - A dominant all-round performance from New Zealand helped them register a convincing 78-run victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the Tri-Nation Series at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Glenn Phillips’ scintillating century and a disciplined bowling display ensured the Kiwis outclassed the hosts in all departments. Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a commanding 330/6, courtesy of a sensational knock from Glenn Phillips. The explosive middle-order batter hammered 106 off 74 balls, launching seven sixes and six fours in an exhilarating display of power-hitting.

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi provided an early breakthrough by removing Will Young (4) in the first over. However, a solid 95-run stand between captain Kane Williamson (58 off 89) and Daryl Mitchell (81 off 84) steadied the innings. Mitchell’s aggressive approach, featuring four sixes and two boundaries, put Pakistan’s bowlers under pressure.

Despite a brief collapse at 135/4, Phillips took charge, dominating the bowlers with a ruthless counterattack. Michael Bracewell (31 off 23) played a handy cameo before falling to Abrar Ahmed (2-77). However, Phillips’ brilliance ensured New Zealand reached an imposing total. Shaheen Afridi claimed 3-88 but proved expensive, while Haris Rauf (1-23 in 10 overs) was the only bowler to maintain control.

Chasing a target of 331 runs, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Babar Azam (10 off 23) and Mohammad Rizwan (3 off 11) failed to fire. Fakhar Zaman, however, kept Pakistan’s hopes alive with a commanding 84 off 69 balls, smashing seven fours and four sixes. He found brief support from Kamran Ghulam (18) and Salman Agha (40 off 51), but the required run rate kept escalating.

Tayyab Tahir played a brisk 30 off 29 balls, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. New Zealand’s spinners, led by Mitchell Santner (3-41), tightened their grip, dismissing key batters at crucial moments. Santner’s sharp spell saw him remove Kamran Ghulam, Rizwan, and Khushdil Shah (15), derailing Pakistan’s chase.

Matt Henry (3-53) and Michael Bracewell (2-41) provided excellent support, restricting Pakistan to 252 in 47.5 overs. Abrar Ahmed’s late 23-run flourish only delayed the inevitable, as Pakistan fell 78 runs short.

New Zealand’s emphatic win was built on Glenn Phillips’ explosive century and Mitchell Santner’s match-winning spell. While Fakhar Zaman showed resistance for Pakistan, the lack of middle-order contributions and disciplined Kiwi bowling sealed the result. With this statement victory, New Zealand take an early lead in the Tri-Nation Series, while Pakistan will need to regroup quickly before their next match.

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND: 330-6 in 50 overs (Glenn Phillips 106*, Daryl Mitchell 81, Kane Williamson 58; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-88, Abrar Ahmed2-77) beat PAKISTAN 252-9 in 47.5 overs (Fakhar Zaman 84, Salman Agha 40, Tayyab Tahir 30; Mitchell Santner 3-41, Matt Henry 3-53, Miachael Bracewell 2-41) by 78 runs.