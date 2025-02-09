ANF recovers over 18 kg drugs in 5 operations

Rawalpindi - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 18 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 9.478 kg ice absorbed into the clothes of a passenger going to Jeddah was recovered at Islamabad International Airport. In another operation at Islamabad Airport, 354 grams hashish hidden in the shoes of a passenger going to Dubai was recovered.

934 grams ice concealed in kitchen utensils was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain through a courier office located in Rawalpindi.

8 kg heroin hidden in the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Malomore in Jhang was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.

100 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Sheikh Yousuf Chowk in Dera Ismail Khan.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.