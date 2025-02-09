Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a significant step toward providing affordable housing by establishing an eight-member committee to finalise the terms for distributing free plots. The committee will oversee the development of 3- and 5-marla housing schemes, ensuring the completion of 20,000 homes in the province by February.

The CM has stressed the importance of achieving the annual target of 100,000 houses. So far, 35 housing schemes and 2,807 plots have been completed across 22 districts, with accelerated development in seven districts where nine housing schemes and 1,119 plots are under construction.

The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme, which provides free plots to the homeless, has made significant progress. With Rs8.2 billion in loans, 9,015 homes have been funded, 4,841 houses are under construction, and 2,050 recipients have received their second loan instalments. Over 728,000 people have visited the programme’s portal.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to affordable housing is commendable. This initiative is a shining example of compassionate leadership.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.