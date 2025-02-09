Sunday, February 09, 2025
Attaullah Tarar lauds PML-N workers for efforts to keep party united

6:22 PM | February 09, 2025
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has lauded workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for their efforts and sacrifices to make sure the party remains united.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, he said an organizing committee is being constituted to bring sincere workers on the front and acknowledge their work during difficult time.

The Information Minister said that political parties survive due to passion and efforts of their workers.

He said that resolving workers' issues is the party's priority.

Attaullah Tarar said that PML-N leaders have made great sacrifices for democracy.

He said that during difficult time, these workers stood steadfast in police stations and legal battles.

Attaullah Tarar said that everyone witnessed the arrests of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz during the Musharraf era and the past four years.

He said that the hardships faced by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif have been recognized by all.

Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Saad Rafique said  political parties should remember their workers who dedicated their lives to the party.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that  organizing committee will be comprised  of only workers.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

