Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan forms committee to probe fluoride in drinking water

Balochistan forms committee to probe fluoride in drinking water
Web Desk
3:05 PM | February 09, 2025
National

The Balochistan government has formed a special committee to investigate high fluoride levels in drinking water following recent reports on the issue.

According to an official statement, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has tasked an expert team with conducting a comprehensive assessment of fluoride concentration. Random water samples will be collected to ensure accurate analysis.

The committee has been given four weeks to submit its findings, while Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has directed authorities to follow scientific protocols in testing water quality. The committee will also work to identify sources of contamination.

"There will be zero tolerance for negligence in providing clean drinking water," Minister Khetran affirmed.

A recent study revealed that 52% of drinking water in Quetta contains dangerously high fluoride levels, leading to bone diseases. The research, conducted between 2022 and 2024 by PhD scholar Taimoor Shah Durrani from BUITEMS, analyzed water samples from 100 tubewells in densely populated areas.

Pakistan sends 23rd relief consignment to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025