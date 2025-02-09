Balochistan forms committee to probe fluoride in drinking water

The Balochistan government has formed a special committee to investigate high fluoride levels in drinking water following recent reports on the issue.

According to an official statement, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has tasked an expert team with conducting a comprehensive assessment of fluoride concentration. Random water samples will be collected to ensure accurate analysis.

The committee has been given four weeks to submit its findings, while Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has directed authorities to follow scientific protocols in testing water quality. The committee will also work to identify sources of contamination.

"There will be zero tolerance for negligence in providing clean drinking water," Minister Khetran affirmed.

A recent study revealed that 52% of drinking water in Quetta contains dangerously high fluoride levels, leading to bone diseases. The research, conducted between 2022 and 2024 by PhD scholar Taimoor Shah Durrani from BUITEMS, analyzed water samples from 100 tubewells in densely populated areas.