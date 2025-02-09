Chery Group, NexGen Auto forge strategic partnership to bring Omoda and Jaecoo NEVs to Pakistan

LAHORE - Chery Group, a global leader in the automotive industry, and NexGen Auto, a prominent automotive distributor, have announced their strategic partnership to introduce Omoda and Jaecoo-branded New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan. This collaboration signifies a shared vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and advanced mobility solutions in one of South Asia’s most dynamic markets.

With a commitment to redefining automotive standards, this partnership will bring cutting-edge NEVs equipped with state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly power trains. The Omoda and Jaecoo brands are renowned for their contemporary designs, superior performance, and dedication to delivering a sustainable driving experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Chen Chunging, Executive vice president of Chery International, stated: “Chery Group is thrilled to collaborate with NexGen Auto to enter the Pakistani market. This partnership is a testament to our mission of providing intelligent, sustainable, and premium mobility options to customers globally. We are confident that Omoda and Jaecoo will set a new benchmark for New Energy Vehicles in Pakistan.”

Farrukh Ifzal, Senior Management Representative of Nexgen Auto, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance, saying: “NexGen Auto’s vision aligns seamlessly with Chery Group’s innovative approach to automotive technology. Together, we aim to transform the Pakistani automotive landscape by introducing vehicles that not only meet international standards but also cater to the evolving preferences of local consumers.”

The introduction of Omoda and Jaecoo NEVs is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable transportation future. The vehicles will be available through NexGen Auto’s dealership network, ensuring widespread accessibility and exceptional customer service.

Further details about product launches, specifications, and pricing will be announced in the coming months.