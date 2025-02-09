Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CHF, Karachi Bar unite for powerful registration drive under 1 million trees initiative

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Green Taskforce of the Climate Hub Forum (CHF) and Karachi Bar Association united for a powerful registration drive under CHF’s one million trees initiative. A ceremony was held here at the office of the Karachi Bar Association where 500 saplings were provided for a Greener Karachi Bar. The legal advisor to the Climate Hub Forum Farukh Nawaz Gandapur, Hasnain Homaey, Humaita Hashmi and other members of the legal fraternity were present on the occasion. On this occasion, saplings were also planted for the Greener Karachi Bar. This is the part of Justice for the Planet: One Million Trees Drive, a Project of Climate Hub Forum & RCK Environment.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025