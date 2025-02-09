China donates solar systems to Balochistan, strengthening ties with Pakistan

KARACHI - Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail praised the enduring bond between Pakistan and China, describing it as “as strong as the Himalayas” during a ceremony held at the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi on Saturday. The event marked the handover of solar power systems donated by the Chinese Consulate to Balochistan province. Mandokhail lauded China as Pakistan’s “all-weather friend,” consistently standing by its side through challenges and opportunities. He emphasized that China’s role in Balochistan’s development goes beyond diplomacy, demonstrating genuine care and support for its people. “Whenever we speak about Balochistan’s development, China’s contribution shines prominently, proving that this friendship is not just about diplomacy but about real care and support for the people,” he stated. He further highlighted the affection of the Chinese Consul General for Balochistan’s people, as reflected in numerous projects, including the solar power initiative. “The completion of this hybrid solar system project is not just about installing solar panels; it’s about illuminating lives, empowering communities, and building a brighter future for Balochistan,” Mandokhail added. He noted that with these systems, schools, hospitals, mosques, and community centers now have uninterrupted power, enabling students to study, patients to receive better healthcare, and communities to gather in comfort.

Despite the security challenges in Balochistan, Mandokhail assured that the government, armed forces, and security institutions are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General Yang Yundong described the solar power project as a “vivid manifestation of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan” and a symbol of China’s sincere and selfless assistance to Balochistan. He noted that community leaders, school administrators, hospital staff, and religious scholars in Balochistan have hailed the project as a “beacon of friendship,” expressing immense gratitude for China’s generous donation.

Yang Yundong reinforced the deep relationship between the two nations, emphasizing that China and Pakistan are “good neighbors, good partners, good friends, and good brothers.” He remarked that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has significantly promoted Pakistan’s economic and social development. President Xi Jinping’s vision for CPEC includes extending its benefits to all regions of Pakistan, ensuring that its development reaches every Pakistani citizen.

Yang also highlighted China’s long-standing commitment to improving the welfare of Balochistan’s people through various livelihood and cooperation projects under CPEC. These initiatives have contributed substantially to the socio-economic development of the province and have raised living standards for its residents.

China’s ongoing development of Gwadar Port and the Gwadar Free Zone was another key focus of Yang’s remarks. He pointed out that the port’s functions are maturing, and the Gwadar region’s development will gradually extend into the broader hinterland of Balochistan. Noteworthy advancements include the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and the Gwadar Desalination Plant, alongside the opening of the new Gwadar International Airport, which recently welcomed its first domestic and international flights. In total, the Consulate General of China in Karachi donated 38 solar-powered systems to Balochistan, covering areas such as Kalat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Nushki, and Khuzdar. These systems are intended to reduce the dependence of remote areas on unreliable power grids, alleviate local energy shortages, and improve living standards for residents. Schools, hospitals, mosques, and tribal communities are the primary beneficiaries.

Bayazeed Kasi, Chairman of the Friends of China group; Member of the Balochistan Assembly and Chief of the Marri Tribe, Nawab Changaiz Marri; Balochistan Minister for Energy, Asghar Rind; and other dignitaries were also in attendance at the ceremony.