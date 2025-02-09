Climate Crisis

The closure of schools due to dangerously high pollution levels is yet another stark reminder of how climate change is no longer a distant threat—it is here, and it is disrupting lives in real time. As the report highlights, the impact of smog on children’s health has forced authorities to take drastic measures, but this knee-jerk response does not address the root of the problem. Climate-induced disruptions are only going to escalate, and without concrete mitigation strategies, such short-term fixes will continue to put children’s education—and their futures—at risk.

While protecting children’s health is undoubtedly a priority, shutting down schools repeatedly is not a sustainable solution. Missing weeks of education every year puts Pakistani students at a serious disadvantage on the global stage, creating long-term consequences for the country’s intellectual and economic prospects. A country that already struggles with learning outcomes cannot afford to further erode its education system in the face of environmental challenges.

Instead of merely reacting to each smog crisis, authorities must focus on systemic solutions. Improving urban planning, strengthening environmental regulations, and accelerating the shift to cleaner energy sources are imperative. In the short term, practical measures such as hybrid learning models, better air filtration in schools, and staggered school timings can ensure that education continues even during periods of high pollution.

It is time to acknowledge that climate change is not a seasonal inconvenience—it is an existential crisis that demands proactive governance. If Pakistan is serious about safeguarding its future, it must find a way to balance both environmental and educational imperatives, ensuring that children are neither forced to breathe toxic air nor left behind in an increasingly competitive world.