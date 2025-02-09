CM aide concerned over discrepancies in KP’s surplus budget

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has raised concerns over discrepancies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s surplus budget and federal accounts. According to Aslam, the province’s surplus budget stands at approximately 169 billion rupees, while the federal government has reduced this figure to 86 billion rupees. He stated that despite the federal government withholding development funds for merged districts and cutting allocations for ongoing expenditures, the provincial government has still managed to generate a surplus of 169 billion rupees. Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has contributed an extra 40 billion rupees to pension and gratuity funds, which the federal accounts have incorrectly classified as expenditures.

Aslam also pointed out discrepancies in the financial statistics reported by the federal Ministry of Finance for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that while federal statistics suggest a decline in KP’s institutional reserves, reports from the Accountant General indicate a reduction in Punjab’s financial expenditures, leading to statistical inconsistencies. He further claimed that Punjab has faced audit objections amounting to 180 billion rupees.