CM felicitates nation on start of tri-nation series

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her congratulations to cricket fans on the commencement of the tri-nation cricket series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, marking the return of international cricket to Pakistan after many years. In her message, the CM conveyed her best wishes to the teams and congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman of PCB, and their entire team for this significant achievement. “This is a victory of the government’s commitment to restoring playing fields across the country” she remarked. The chief minister expressed her overwhelming joy, saying, “I cannot put into words how thrilled I am to witness the return of international cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium.” She continued, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the glory of our cricket fields is making a grand comeback.” CM Maryam Nawaz said that sports and festivals are the cultural heart of Punjab. She siad “I am delighted to see their revival. Sports offer invaluable opportunities for individuals to showcase their talents.”