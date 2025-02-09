CM hails PML-N leadership for remarkable achievements

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude and paid tribute to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the first anniversary of the general elections. In her message on Saturday, she praised the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the remarkable journey of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She commended the Prime Minister for achieving the impossible despite economic challenges and political instability. Highlighting major economic achievements, the CM termed the increase in exports, the surge in remittances, and the decline in inflation as an “economic miracle.” She further emphasized that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Pakistan was the most significant event of the decade, underscoring Pakistan’s growing economic and diplomatic stature. CM Maryam Nawaz also noted that with a reduction in interest rates and the current account deficit, Pakistan’s economy is on an upward trajectory. She highlighted the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s status as the fastest-growing revenue market in the region, asserting that economic growth and public prosperity have always been hallmarks of PML-N governance. She stressed that economic improvements will directly benefit the underprivileged segments of society, bringing tangible relief to the people. She pointed out that Punjab remains the only province with a lower inflation rate in food and beverages, a testament to effective governance. She said that farmers and ordinary citizens can already feel the signs of upcoming progress and prosperity, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and social welfare. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her congratulations to cricket fans on the commencement of the tri-nation cricket series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, marking the return of international cricket to Pakistan after many years. In her message, the CM conveyed her best wishes to the teams and congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman of PCB, and their entire team for this significant achievement. “This is a victory of the government’s commitment to restoring playing fields across the country” she remarked. The chief minister expressed her overwhelming joy, saying, “I cannot put into words how thrilled I am to witness the return of international cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium.” She continued, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the glory of our cricket fields is making a grand comeback.” CM Maryam Nawaz said that sports and festivals are the cultural heart of Punjab. She siad “I am delighted to see their revival. Sports offer invaluable opportunities for individuals to showcase their talents.”