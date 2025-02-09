Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Horse and Cattle show 2025 in Lahore

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Horse and Cattle show 2025 in Lahore
Web Desk
7:47 PM | February 09, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 at Lahore’s Fortress Stadium on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other high-ranking officials attended the event, which began with an impressive display by a contingent of horsemen.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the show’s significance, stating it showcases Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and ongoing progress. She noted that preparations had been underway for four months to bring together the diverse colors of Punjab.

The event is designed as a family festival featuring culture, literature, and Punjab’s vibrant traditions. According to Aurangzeb, 80 local and 14 national teams will participate, making it a grand national celebration.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025