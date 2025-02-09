CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Horse and Cattle show 2025 in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 at Lahore’s Fortress Stadium on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other high-ranking officials attended the event, which began with an impressive display by a contingent of horsemen.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the show’s significance, stating it showcases Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and ongoing progress. She noted that preparations had been underway for four months to bring together the diverse colors of Punjab.

The event is designed as a family festival featuring culture, literature, and Punjab’s vibrant traditions. According to Aurangzeb, 80 local and 14 national teams will participate, making it a grand national celebration.