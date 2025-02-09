Cost for Hajj 2025

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony deserves appreciation for its efforts in ensuring a smooth and spiritual experience for Pakistani pilgrims. Their dedication to providing quality services is commendable.

The ministry has announced the final costs for the 2025 Hajj packages. The long Hajj package will cost Rs1,075,000, while the short Hajj package is priced at Rs1,150,000. This follows the signing of the annual Hajj Agreement 2025 between Islamabad and Riyadh, aimed at providing the best facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

A total of 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year, with special accommodations in Mina offered at reduced rates. The government has also announced that a limited number of seats remain available under the official Hajj scheme, which will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis until January 30.

As of January 18, the ministry had received 84,620 applications under the regular scheme, with 1,380 seats still available. New applications are being accepted only for the long Hajj package, as bookings for the short package have been completed.

The ministry’s efforts in facilitating a seamless Hajj experience reflect its commitment to serving the nation. Hats off to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for its tireless work!

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.