Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC reviews govt depts’ performance

NEWS WIRE
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

TORGHAR  -  Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb chaired the district performance review meeting on Saturday to evaluate the monthly progress of all government departments.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioners of Torghar and senior officials from various departments.

During the session, DC Torghar was presented with a detailed briefing on January’s performance data and the status of departmental activities on the Iktiar Awam Portal.

Departments with unsatisfactory performance were issued strict directives to take immediate and effective steps to improve public service delivery.

The meeting also discussed good governance indicators. Departments that ensured timely data uploads were appreciated, while those causing delays were warned to improve their efficiency.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall performance, DC Torghar urged all departments to further enhance their operations to provide the best possible services to the public.

Swabi rally a ‘referendum’ against govt: Dr. Saif

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025