Sunday, February 09, 2025
DC stresses joint efforts to eradicate Polio

Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili has emphasized the need for collective efforts to eliminate polio from the region. Chairing a meeting with the Polio Divisional Task Force on Saturday, Uqaili urged stakeholders to work together to achieve desired results and protect children from permanent disability. To ensure no child is missed during the polio campaign, Uqaili directed officials to gather details of absent or traveling children and share them with respective district administrations. He also stressed the importance of accurate information entry during the campaign and identified areas where Polio Teams’ performance needs improvement. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including Additional Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, and WHO Area Coordinator Dr. Tahawer Hussain. Deputy Commissioners of Tharparkar and Umerkot participated via video link.

Staff Reporter

