DPO holds ‘Police Court’ to address cops’ issues

Monitoring Report
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  - DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada held a ‘Police Court’ at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Saturday to listen to the concerns of police officers and personnel.   Police officers of different ranks presented their individual and collective issues before the DPO. Some matters were resolved on the spot, while the DPO directed the concerned authorities to address the remaining issues immediately.  Addressing the gathering, the DPO stated that the forum was organized to resolve the grievances of policemen at their doorstep.

He emphasized that tangible measures were being taken for their welfare and commended the personnel for their bravery and dedication in protecting citizens.  

He assured that all available resources would be utilized to provide facilities for policemen, whom he regarded as his own family. He also reaffirmed that Dera police have the capability to tackle any challenge, including terrorism.

