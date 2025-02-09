Embrace Renewable Energy

Pakistan’s escalating energy crisis, marked by frequent power outages and over-reliance on fossil fuels, calls for an urgent transition to renewable energy sources. Centralized energy systems, plagued by inefficiencies and high transmission losses, have failed to meet growing demands, especially in Karachi. Decentralized Renewable Energy Systems (DRES), leveraging local solar and wind resources, present a viable solution for sustainable development.

By generating electricity locally through rooftop solar panels and small wind turbines, DRES can reduce transmission losses, enhance energy reliability, and provide equitable access, particularly for underserved communities. Global examples like Germany’s Energiewende and New York’s Brooklyn Microgrid demonstrate how localized energy solutions can empower communities and promote energy independence.

In Karachi, with its high solar irradiance and promising wind potential, DRES could alleviate power outages and reduce electricity theft. Moreover, these systems contribute to economic growth by creating jobs in installation and maintenance while reducing energy poverty.

However, barriers such as high upfront costs, outdated infrastructure, and regulatory gaps hinder the widespread adoption of renewable energy. To overcome these challenges, Pakistan must modernize its grid, enhance financing options, and foster technical expertise.

Investing in decentralized renewable energy not only aligns with global climate goals but also offers Pakistan a path toward energy security and sustainable growth.

ZUNAIRA FATIMA,

Karachi.