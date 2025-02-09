Even PTI MNAs, MPAs ignored protest call: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Swabi rally was nothing more than a series of inflammatory speeches, as the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been subjected to nothing but turmoil and decline over the past 12 years. Today, the people of Pakistan are celebrating progress and development, while a particular political faction is observing a “Black Day.” This party has nothing left except lamentation. Despite ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for years, they have not provided a single welfare project to the people—only corruption and inflation. She expressed these views during a press conference at DGPR. She remarked that in the past, conspiracies were hatched against state institutions, and political opponents were subjected to vendettas. However, today, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, Punjab’s people are receiving genuine relief. Punjab’s students have been given scholarships, discounts on electricity bills, the “Khidmat Card”, and the “Minority Card” for religious minorities. Numerous public welfare projects have been launched in Punjab, while a certain political party is only fixated on complaints and despair, spreading pessimism among the people, she added. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will also provide scholarships to students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, whereas a particular group recklessly used state resources for the Swabi rally, the minister said and highlighted the grand event at Gaddafi Stadium, emphasizing that children need healthy recreational activities—not petrol bombs.

She stated that while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally oversees security arrangements at the stadium, in the past, such venues were exploited for personal political gains. She stressed that sports fields should be active to provide young people with positive engagement opportunities.

Azma Bokhari further challenged Ali Amin Gandapur to disclose what “Tehreek-e-Fasad” has done for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PML-N government seeks the development of all provinces, but some individuals are misusing provincial resources for personal gains. She reiterated that no one responded to the PTI founder’s call—not even their own MNAs and MPAs— because the public has no interest in their protests and sit-ins.

She also questioned how those who claim the national elections were rigged are accepting the results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The truth is that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has accomplished in just one year what many governments fail to achieve in five. Under the “Nigehban Ramzan Package,” ten thousand rupees will be provided to deserving families, with the registration deadline set for February 15. This assistance will be delivered directly to the beneficiaries’ homes. She clarified that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formulates policies for all deserving individuals, not for any specific party. All arrangements with banks have been finalized, and payments can be cashed at any bank.

Azma Bokhari further stated that while global institutions confirm improvements in Pakistan’s economy, certain elements are engaged in negative propaganda. When asked about the Governor of Punjab, she remarked that he is always disgruntled and declined further comment. However, she noted that since public issues are being addressed, no one is participating in protests.

She concluded by emphasizing that today is a day of progress and development, and there should be no space for negative politics. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a responsible leader, aims to protect the youth from chaos. Ramzan bazaars will be set up in every district to provide subsidized essential goods to the public. Lastly, she pointed out that when they took charge, inflation was at 38%, but it has now dropped to 4%. “We do not make false claims; we only promise what is achievable.”