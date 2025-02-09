Experts emphasize need for global cooperation and investment to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam yesterday stressed the need for collective global efforts to address climate challenges.

Alam, while addressing the Breathe Pakistan Conference, highlighted the importance of strong climate actions and investments in green solutions. Romina Khurshid stated that Pakistan’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is less than one percent, yet the country is facing a severe climate crisis. She urged policymakers, businesses, and civil society to play an active role in combating climate change. She emphasized that climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building are essential, and global partnerships play a crucial role in addressing climate challenges.