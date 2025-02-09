Faisal’s six-fer puts PTV in control as President’s Trophy action heats up

LAHORE - Left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram’s stunning six-wicket haul (6-46) propelled PTV into a dominant position against WAPDA on day two of the President’s Trophy Grade-I sixth-round match at Rashid Latif Cricket Academy. PTV, resuming at 375/6, posted 421 before bundling out WAPDA for 180 in 52.5 overs, with Bismillah Khan’s fighting 56 providing the only resistance. At stumps, PTV led by 283 runs at 42/3 in 14 overs. At UBL Sports Complex, M Mohsin Khan’s century (105 off 129 balls, 18 fours) powered HEC to 291/9, extending their lead to 357 against SNGPL, who earlier collapsed for 113. Maaz Khurram, M Azab, and Waseem Akram Jnr shared three wickets each for HEC. At KCCA Stadium, KRL were trailing by 143 runs with six wickets in hand against Ghani Glass. Rohail Nazir remained unbeaten on 67, while Abdul Faseeh (77) and Waqar Ahmed (70) struck half-centuries. Earlier, Jawad Ali’s six-wicket haul (6-123) restricted Ghani Glass to 406. At SBP Sports Complex, SBP added just 101 runs to their overnight score, posting 415, with Rameez Aziz’s brilliant 180.