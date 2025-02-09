Fazl calls Feb 8 ‘Balck Day’

MARDAN - amiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that he was not in favour of putting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and any other politicians behind the bars. “Today is Back Day and this government is established on the basis of rigging,” he said this while talking to reporters in Mardan. He also said that it is up to the courts to declare the innocence of the PTI founder. He said there was no room for promoting extremism in the politics. He said that the JUI-F had fought its war single-handedly. It is unfair to throw out the opponents from the politics through the power. Underlining the importance of holding talks in politics, Fazl said that it is important to maintain contacts with the opponents in politics. He was also of the view that economic prosperity hinges on the prosperity of the people. The rigging was held during the general elections in both at the centre and the provinces, he added. Expressing his reservations over the registration of the seminaries, he stated that the process of the registration of the seminaries is still being delayed. We want to get the problems addressed in a good manner. He said, “We got success in the 26th constitutional amendment.” Every institution should work by remaining in boundaries in line with the country’s constitution, he added.