Fazlur Rehman alleges global conspiracy, calls parliament illegitimate

Web Desk
6:17 PM | February 09, 2025
National

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the entire world, including the US, is conspiring to eliminate seminaries.

Speaking at a gathering in Mardan, he dismissed the current parliament as illegitimate, alleging it was formed through rigging.

He warned of a conspiracy to shut down bank accounts under the guise of registration.

Referring to the February 8 elections, he called them massively rigged. He asserted that the true parliament lies with the people and praised Palestinians for their resilience despite over 50,000 martyrs in Gaza.

Vowing to resist, he declared that no one can impose Qadianism as long as he has strength. He warned that public outrage could shake the foundations of "fake institutions" and reaffirmed his commitment to "political jihad," pledging to fight his way to power.

Web Desk

National

