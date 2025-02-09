FDA recovers Rs265.2m during crackdown on illegal commercialisation

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs.265.2 million during a crackdown against illegal commercialization of residential properties in Faisalabad. Chairing a meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here on Saturday that the FDA had initiated a vigorous drive against illegal use of residential properties for commercial purposes in FDA-controlled colonies in Faisalabad. During this drive, FDA officials succeeded in recovering Rs.265.2 million so far including Rs.64.2 million during last two months. He also reviewed the recovery updates shared in the meeting and directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of commercial roads in addition to digitalizing entire records for proper identification of multiple illegally commercialized properties. In this way, FDA may recover another amount of Rs.400 million from illegally-commercialized properties, he added. The FDA Chief directed the recovery officials to adopt zero-tolerance policy against illegal commercialization and remain vigilant because recovery was imperative to improve FDA services by mitigating its financial constraints.