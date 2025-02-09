FIA arrests suspect involved in harassing woman

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle apprehended a suspect involved in harassment and blackmailing of a woman on Saturday. According to FIA officials, the accused identified as Muhammad Waqar, was arrested in a raid in Khanewal. The accused had been blackmailing a woman using her personal photos and videos to threaten and manipulate her for the past 10 years. The authorities recovered his mobile phone along with other incriminating evidence. An investigation is ongoing.

Commissioner inspects construction at South Punjab Secretariat

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited the under-construction South Punjab Secretariat to assess the progress of the project here on Saturday. During his visit, officials briefed the commissioner on the ongoing development work. Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan stated that the South Punjab Secretariat will house the full administrative offices of eight key government departments ensuring better coordination and improved service delivery. A department office has already been completed and remaining sections of the complex are nearing completion. He highlighted that the establishment of the secretariat marks a significant step towards administrative allowing the people of South Punjab to access government services more efficiently. The modern secretariat will serve as the nerve center for governance in the region and all essential departments under one roof. The commissioner assured that all administrative secretaries currently based in Multan will be relocated to the new building once it is completed.

Punjab govt speeds up upgradation of special education institutions

The upgradation of special education institutions has gained momentum in Punjab following government directives as officials are paying visits to different institutes. On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the Government Secondary School for Special Education in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony to review facilities and curriculum designed for hearing-impaired children. During his visit, the DC inspected the educational courses and assessed the facilities available to students with special needs. He also interacted with the children, inquiring about their challenges and concerns.

DC Bukhari emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of special children. “All special education institutions are being provided funds on a priority basis to enhance learning opportunities,” he stated.

He directed authorities to ensure the uninterrupted provision of transport and educational resources for special children. Additionally, he instructed the initiation of specialized courses tailored for hearing-impaired students to improve their learning outcomes. The visit highlights the Punjab government’s focus on inclusive education, ensuring that children with special needs receive the necessary support for their academic and personal development.