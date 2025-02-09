Five injured in gas cylinder blast

KARACHI - At least five persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house in Bin Qasim area on Saturday. According to police, the blast occured at a house located in Data Nagar, Steel Town, Bin Qasim in which five persons including three minors were injured. The injured were identified as Akram age 45 years, Noor Ayesha age 6 years, Iqra Noor age 6 years, Aliyan age 3 years and Minthar age 5 years. The injured were shifted to near hospital for medical treatment and further investigations were underway.