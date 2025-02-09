Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five injured in gas cylinder blast

Our Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  At least five persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house in Bin Qasim area on Saturday. According to police, the blast occured at a house located in Data Nagar, Steel Town, Bin Qasim in which five persons including three minors were injured. The injured were identified as Akram age 45 years, Noor Ayesha age 6 years, Iqra Noor age 6 years, Aliyan age 3 years and Minthar age 5 years. The injured were shifted to near hospital for medical treatment and further investigations were underway.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025