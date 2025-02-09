Football Predicament

Yet again, Pakistan football finds itself in the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after its Congress rejected proposed constitutional amendments aimed at ensuring fair elections. The PFF Normalisation Committee’s mandate has been extended until July 2025, with the suspension only being lifted if Congress accepts FIFA’s reforms. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue, with potential government intervention to push compliance.

This is not the first time the PFF has been at the centre of controversy. Years of internal disputes, mismanagement, and power struggles have continuously derailed any potential progress. Instead of fostering a system that prioritises player development and international participation, the federation has been embroiled in bureaucratic chaos. The biggest casualties of this ongoing dysfunction are the players, whose dreams of representing Pakistan on the global stage are repeatedly crushed by the incompetence of those running the sport.

The situation demands immediate intervention. Football in Pakistan has long been sidelined despite the immense potential of its players. If the sport is to have any future in the country, the PFF must be restructured with transparency and professionalism at its core. The focus must shift from petty power plays to ensuring that Pakistan’s national teams consistently qualify for international tournaments. Long-term stability is the only way to set the foundation for an eventual qualification for the FIFA World Cup—something that remains a distant dream under the current state of affairs.

For far too long, Pakistan’s footballing prospects have been at the mercy of individuals prioritising personal gains over national progress. It is time to put an end to this cycle of failure and hold those responsible accountable. Football, and the players who dedicate their lives to it, deserve better.