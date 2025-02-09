Former JI Amir alleges public mandate on February 8 was stolen

TIMERGARA - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) former chief Siraj-ul-Haq Siraj alleged on Saturday that public mandate on February 8, last year was stolen and in return the country further moved toward chaos and de-stability. He asked all state institutions to work in their domain according to constitutional laws. The JI leader was addressing the annual Khatam-e-Bukhari Sharif function at a local seminary in Balambat as chief guest here on Saturday. The seminary head Maulana Dr Abu-Lubaba, Maulana Inayatullah Islahi, Maulana Ihsanullah Khalis, JI district chief and former MNA Maulana Asadullah and others also spoke on the occasion. A large number of seminary students, teachers, JI workers, area elders and prayer leaders attended the function. The graduated female students were awarded with certificates. He said that Pakistan lost one of its arms in 1971 when public mandate was not accepted. The JI former chief said that all state institution should work within their domain as per constitution. He said the public had lost trust in elections due to unnecessary involvement of the establishment in the process. He said that Punjab was handed over to PML-N, Sindh to PPP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to PTI under a preplanned arrangement in the Feb 8 general polls last year.

Appreciating the role of religious seminaries, the JI leader said that they played an important role in modifying the society and spreading the teachings of Islam. Mr Haq said that it was the right time for the whole nation to seek apology and give up the interest based economic system. He said that the constitution should be strictly followed by all stakeholders for progress and development. He asked women to come forward and play their active role in reforming the society.

JUI CONFERENCE: The Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-Fazl) general secretary for merged tribal districts and senator Maulana Abdur Rashid said that religious seminaries are symbols of Islamic culture and traditions. He was addressing a conference at Lajbok as chief guest here on Saturday. The conference was arranged by a religious seminary to honour its graduates. A total of 80 students of Dars e Nizami, Mufti Course and Hifz ul Quran were turbaned.