Sunday, February 09, 2025
Four arrested for robbing spectators at Pak vs NZ match in Lahore

Web Desk
10:32 AM | February 09, 2025
Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in robbing spectators attending the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, the Gulberg police conducted an operation at Kalma Chowk, apprehending the suspects who had been targeting cricket fans at gunpoint. The arrested individuals, identified as Shiraz, Tauseef, Noor, and Ali Raza, were reportedly from Peshawar and had rented a house in Lahore to carry out their crimes.

Police recovered seven mobile phones, over Rs 200,000 in cash, and jewelry from the suspects. A case has been registered, and authorities have intensified patrolling around the stadium to ensure security for future matches.

In the Pakistan vs. New Zealand clash, the visitors secured a 78-run victory in the tri-nation series opener at Gaddafi Stadium. Glenn Phillips starred with a fiery unbeaten century, while Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell scored crucial fifties to propel New Zealand to a formidable 331-run target.

Despite a promising start from Fakhar Zaman (84 off 69 balls), Pakistan’s batting order crumbled, managing only 252 in 47.5 overs. Star batters Babar Azam (10) and Mohammad Rizwan (3) failed to deliver, while vice-captain Salman Ali Agha contributed 40 off 51 balls. Abrar Ahmed added some late resistance with 25 off 15*, but the match had already slipped away.

On the bowling front, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry took three wickets each, while Michael Bracewell claimed two to seal a comfortable win for the visitors. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf also suffered a potential injury, walking off during the first innings and not returning to bat.

With this dominant victory, New Zealand have gained momentum in the tournament, while Pakistan will need to regroup before their next game.

