Four-layer security plan of police for Tri-Series

LAHORE - The police are fully prepared for security on a big sports festival. A foolproof security plan consisting of 4-tiered fencing has been prepared. As many as 3,609 officers and men of Lahore Police Operations Wing have taken over security duties. Six SPs, 19 DSPs, 45 inspectors, SHOs have been deployed for the tri-series. 229 lady personnel will perform duties for the security and checking of women. 3609 officers and officials, including 252 Sub-Ordinance, will be deployed. SSP Operations Taswar Iqbal told APP that DIG Operations was continuously present in the field.

The security plan is being monitored by various dimensions.

The SSP Operations said that SP Security Abdul Wahab will be in charge of all matters, all senior officers, including SPs, had been ordered to be constantly present in the field.

The SSP Operations informed that in this connection teams from Elite Force, Dolphin, Peru were patrolling, monitoring was ongoing through the cameras of Safe City Authorities, security SOPs will be implemented strictly, full security will be provided to the players and fans.

A plan for the horse and cattle show and the Champion Trophy along with the tri-series is also finalised. All other security duties, including polio, were going on in full swing, crime control operations will also continue in the city, he said, adding Lahore Police would protect the citizens with all its capabilities, public convenience will also be the top priority along with the implementation of the security plan. The public is requested to cooperate in the implementation of the security plan and to travel only on the routes specified in accordance with the traffic plan.

Meanwhile, CTO Dr Athar Waheed, in a statement on Saturday, said that a total of more than 1,000 traffic officers would be on duty, adding 20 forklifts and 4 breakdowns will also be present in the field to eliminate wrong parking. He said fans would be able to park vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty, and near Center Point in the CBD and LDA Plaza. He said no road will be closed, while traffic will be stopped for some time during the departure of the teams.

All diversions will be opened for traffic as soon as the teams pass, he said adding no road will be closed permanently, including The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road would be open for traffic, and likewise traffic will also continue to run as usual on Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg.