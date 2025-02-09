Sunday, February 09, 2025
Funeral prayer of martyred cops officered at Bannu Police Lines

Funeral prayer of martyred cops officered at Bannu Police Lines
February 09, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  The funeral prayer of two police officials martyred in a terrorist attack in Bannu late night was offered at the Bannu Police Lines on Saturday. The funeral was attended by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Deputy Commissioner, police officials, and the families of the martyrs. A smartly turned-out contingent of Bannu Police presented a salute to the martyrs, while floral wreaths were placed on their coffins as a mark of respect.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Bannu Region Imran Shahid stated that the martyred police officers are national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the safety and stability of the country. He assured that their sacrifices would not go in vain. He further emphasized that cowardly terrorist attacks cannot weaken their resolve.  He reaffirmed that the morale of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police remains high and that they will crush the nefarious designs of terrorists Wight full force.

