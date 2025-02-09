GIK Institute hosts AIQT 2025 Symposium

SWABI - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology hosted the International Symposium on AI and Quantum Technology (AIQT 2025) on Saturday, bringing together leading researchers, academics, and industry experts to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Acting Rector of GIK Institute, Prof Dr S M Hasan Zaidi, Chief Guest Asif Ahmad, Country General Manager of IBM Pakistan, and Guest of Honour Jehanzeb Sikandar, CEO and Founder of YouCan LLC, were among the distinguished figures who graced the symposium. Participants from various cities across Pakistan engaged in discussions on advancements in quantum Internet, quantum state engineering, AI-driven quantum circuits, and quantum optimization.

Asif Ahmad, a GIK Institute alumnus, highlighted the symposium’s crucial role in developing human capital for the growth of quantum computing in Pakistan. He stressed the need to foster expertise in emerging technologies to position the country at the forefront of the global quantum revolution.

Guest of Honour Jehanzeb Sikandar shared his enthusiasm for quantum computing and commended GIKI and its faculty for organizing the event.

Dr M Tahir Naseem delivered a presentation on Quantum State Engineering, discussing its applications in computing and communication. Dr Thejan Rajapakshe from Australia gave an online talk on Representation Learning with Parameterized Quantum Circuits for Advancing Speech Emotion Recognition. Dr Atif Jafri from the University of Glasgow presented on Adaptive SoCs Based Open-Source Tools for Quantum Computing and AI Research and Development, while Dr Fakhar Zaman, Senior Quantum Solutions Engineer at QCTRL in Australia, discussed Quantum Compilers and Quantum Optimization.

Prof Hasan Zaidi emphasized the symposium’s significance in advancing knowledge in these cutting-edge fields. He appreciated the efforts of the organizing team and acknowledged the contributions of internationally invited speakers. The event concluded with the distribution of participation certificates.