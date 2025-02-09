Gilani stresses regional cooperation at CPA conference

LAHORE - Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has emphasized the urgency of tackling climate change and fostering regional cooperation to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future.

Speaking at the closing session of the 2-day first joint regional conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia at the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, he highlighted the role of parliaments as engines of change in addressing global challenges. Gilani underscored the importance of legislation in empowering individuals and strengthening societies, while access to quality healthcare and education remains fundamental to national prosperity. He pointed out that South and Southeast Asia continue to grapple with issues such as poverty and inequality, which necessitate regional collaboration and shared responsibility. He particularly stressed the need to strengthen local governments, arguing that decentralization enhances democracy, improves public service delivery, and ensures better accountability. Reflecting on his own political journey, Gilani noted that he is a product of the local government system, having held positions as Speaker of the National Assembly, Chairman of the Senate, Prime Minister, and now Acting President.