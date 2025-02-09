Gold price drops by Rs1,046 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,046 and was sold at Rs299,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs300,046 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs897 to Rs256,344 from Rs257,241 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat came down to Rs234,990 from Rs235,812. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs48 to Rs3,330 whereas that of ten grams went down by Rs42 to Rs.2,854. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,861 from $2,869, the Association reported.