Govt negotiation committee practically ‘non-functional’, says Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Saturday said that the government committee formed to negotiate with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become “practically non-functional”, just after the opposition party rejected another offer for talks.

The PTI unilaterally withdrew from talks and rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent offer to reconsider their decision. The impasse in negotiations followed weeks of dialogue between the government and opposition that began in late December 2024. The talks stalled over PTI’s major demands, including the formation of two separate judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 incidents, as well as the release of detained PTI leaders and workers.

The Shehbaz government had once again asked the PTI to return to the dialogue table. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq insisted the talks option was never dropped. In a post on X, PML-N leader and government committee chairperson Irfan Siddiqui said: “Whether formally dissolved or not, the government negotiation committee has practically become non-functional and ineffective.” He said that PTI was once again reverting to “its home ground of violent protests”. The committee is “inactive” despite PM Shehbaz not yet issued formal orders for its dissolution, he added.

The government team, which included representatives from the ruling coalition parties, had previously expressed willingness to continue dialogue if PTI reconsidered its position. PTI leadership has criticised the government’s response to their demands. Senator Siddiqui concluded by indicating that if PTI “ever feels the need for negotiations again, then they may review their options.